KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four members of the Bemidji State men’s basketball team were recognized for their work in the classroom on Wednesday, earning spots on the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

Senior Zach Baumgartner and juniors Griffin Chase, Kaden Hart and Derek Thompson were named to the list. They qualified by finishing the 2019-20 academic year with GPAs above 3.2 and with junior or senior academic status.

BSU’s four selections to the NABC Honors Court is tied for the program’s most since 2010-11, when the Beavers also tallied four honorees.

Under head coach Mike Boschee, Bemidji State has totaled 19 selections in eight seasons. The team has been represented on the list every year of his tenure and each season since 2007-08. Individually, Baumgartner also cracked the list after the 2018-19 school year.