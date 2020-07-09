BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State announced Thursday that the 12th Annual Bemidji State Men’s Basketball Alumni and Friends Golf Outing will tee off on Aug. 3 from Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

The event was originally created as an alumni event but has evolved into a fundraiser for the men’s basketball program, as well.

The cost for a two-person scramble is $100 per golfer. The fee covers 18 holes of golf and a lunch. Door prizes will also be awarded. All proceeds will directly benefit the BSU men’s basketball team.

Registration is available for singles, pairs and foursomes. The registration deadline is July 29.

Check-in will commence prior to the first tee times at 10:30 a.m.

To register or for more information, call the Beaver Pride office at 218-755-2827 or contact head coach Mike Boschee at michael.boschee@bemidjistate.edu.