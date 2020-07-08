ST. PAUL — A week ago, Maya Moore earned the biggest victory of her life. Nevermind her four WNBA championships with the Lynx, her two NCAA championships with UConn, or her two gold medals with Team USA.

All of those accolades pale in comparison to the moment last week when Moore saw Jonathan Irons walk out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri a free man. She posted the scene on her Instagram account, dropping to her knees, overcome with emotion, as Irons embraced with members of his family.

“In that moment, I really felt like I could rest,” Moore said on Good Morning America last week. “I’d been standing, and we’d been standing, for so long, and it was an unplanned moment where I just felt relief. It was kind of a worshipful moment. Just dropping to my knees and being so thankful that we made it.”

It was a culmination for Moore, a Jefferson City native, after she put her WNBA career on hold last year to help Irons fight his conviction for burglary and assault. He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when he was 16 years old.

A judge overturned the convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, and last week, after serving 22 years in prison, Irons was finally able to go home.

Members of the Lynx watched from afar, awestruck by the moment yet at the same time not surprised by the fact that Moore went on to accomplish something to which she set her mind.

“On behalf of the Lynx organization, we are so proud of Maya for earning the biggest win of her career,” Lynx general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “I am sure she was voted MVP of this championship, too. This time there is no hardware to take home to the trophy case. Just a wrongfully convicted Black man walking free.”

Some of Moore’s teammates shared similar sentiments on Tuesday afternoon during a nearly 30-minute chat with reporters. They are currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., preparing for the upcoming season.

“She’s been doing this since I was in high school, so it’s been a long time coming,” said Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who like Moore hails from Jefferson City. ” I am so happy for everybody involved in this. It’s amazing that she gave up her career for this great cause. To see it come to fruition like this is so cool to see.”

While it’s unclear when or if Moore will return to the Lynx, it’s beyond clear that she will continue to be an inspiration to her teammates.

“Wow,” said Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, a longtime teammate. “That’s what I think about when I put Maya into perspective. Just from a human standpoint, the things that she believes in and the morals that she carries outside of the basketball world is everything that anybody would want their daughter to be. She’s strong. She’s vocal. She’s a leader.

“She’s my shero. It’s funny that I say that because she’s so much younger than me. That’s just the reality of the things that Maya is doing.”