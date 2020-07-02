Sort of.

Senske’s last name will be displayed proudly on the south sideline in recognition of Gary Senske, Steele’s grandfather. UMC announced Monday the naming of Gary Senske Court to honor the school’s legendary men’s basketball coach.

“Unfortunately I’ll be playing for a different team and trying to beat the team that (his name) is there for, but it’s going to be a special moment,” Steele said of playing on the court. “I hope my grandpa will be able to make it out to that game so I can share it with him. … It’s going to be a very special moment for our family.”

Steele Senske is entering his redshirt sophomore season at BSU, following in the footsteps of his sister, Sierra, who scored 1,286 points between 2014-18 and ranks eighth all-time in the women’s program record books. But, originally, the two hail from a Hall of Fame Minnesota Crookston family.

Gary Senske started the tradition in 1981 when he began a coaching tenure with a University of Minnesota Technical College team then nicknamed the Trojans. Senske oversaw the junior college’s transition to NAIA in 1995, then to Division II four years later, and even name changes to Minnesota Crookston and the Golden Eagles.

“Having my grandpa around and having him be a mentor to me, it’s huge,” Steele said. “I know he did the same thing for a lot of kids back when he was a coach. It’s awesome for our family. We’re super proud of him.”

Gary Senske is the longest-tenured coach in school history, winning 217 games before his retirement in 2002 and posting 12 consecutive winning seasons during his run. The Senske era also included another familiar name when Gary’s son, Steele Sr., played for the team in 1988-89 and 1989-90. Not to be outdone, Steele Jr. and Sierra’s mother, Sherry, suited up for the Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team, as well.

Gary was a 2004 UMC Hall of Fame inductee, while Steele Sr. joined the club in 2007 and Sherry’s 1989-90 team earned enshrinement in 2008. So even though Sierra and Steele Jr. forged their own path to Bemidji State, both prioritizing an education in nursing, the two still have maroon and gold in their blood.

“It’s just amazing that I’m able to have such a close family, and that we get to share that all together,” said Sierra, who now works in the NICU at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D. “Not a lot of people get to experience something like this. It’s something we’ll talk about for a very long time. And not just us, but a lot of other people.”

‘A legend in my eyes’

Gary Senske had an influence on hundreds of basketball players during his 21 seasons at Minnesota Crookston, and even more during stints coaching high school basketball in Underwood (1967-72) and Eveleth (1972-81). But even his closest huddle, his family, has felt the same impact.

“He played a big role in my basketball career, for sure,” Sierra said. “My grandpa came to dang near every game. … He would always call after a game or send text messages with his thoughts.”

“I don’t think there’s a time that we don’t sit down and talk basketball. Whether it’s college or back in high school, he would always call me and text me after games,” Steele Jr. added. “I always ask him for advice because he understands the college game. I ask him questions to pick his brain and get some information, see if he can help me in my situations. He’s always been there for me, no matter what it is. I can’t be more thankful for that.”

Gary Senske discovered he had cancer and diabetes during his final season at UMC. Now 15 years cancer free, he is enjoying retirement by residing in Perham with Carol, his wife of 65 years.

A dedication for the new Gary Senske Court is slated for the fall of 2020. The first event on the floor is currently scheduled for Sept. 18, when the UMC volleyball team hosts Sioux Falls. The men’s and women’s basketball schedules have not yet been released.

The entire facility, named Lysaker Gymnasium after former Athletic Director Hersch Lysaker, has undergone major renovations since last summer. The facelift has included new bleachers, new sound and camera systems and, now, a new-look court.

“I got to talk to (my grandpa) about it a little bit and ask him how it feels,” Steele Jr. said. “He said, ‘Oh, it feels great.’ He’s very short with words, but I think he was really proud of himself. He was really proud of what he could accomplish. To me and my family, that’s the world.”

“I call him a legend in my eyes,” Sierra added. “I don’t know if everyone else thinks that, but he’s definitely a legend to me.”

The Senske name has already cemented its legacy in Northern Minnesota history. Yet Steele Jr. still has more to say.

“It’s an honor to be a part of that (tradition) and kind of keep it going,” he said. “I want to make him proud. They’ve had a lot of success, my grandpa, my dad and my sister, and even my mom. … It’s a legacy that I’d like to keep going.”