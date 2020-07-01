Kaufmanis, a native of Valmiera, Latvia, is a 6-foot-4 guard/forward who most recently played at Division I Texas A&M Corpus Christi in 2019-20. In 2018-19, he played for North Platte Community College.

“Edgars is a skilled physical inside/out forward that can shoot it, drive it and has great basketball IQ,” Boschee said in a news release. “He brings good experiences playing at the Division I level that will translate very well into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. He is also a high academic kid that cares about doing things the right way on and off the court. We are looking forward to having Edgars join the BSU basketball program.”

Kaufmanis announced his verbal commitment via Twitter in May:

Proud to announce that I will be committing to Bemidji State University! @BSUBeaversMBB pic.twitter.com/cmi1kpGAGh — Edgars Kaufmanis (@KaufmanisEdgars) May 25, 2020

Kaufmanis totaled six points and five rebounds over 11 appearances for the Islanders in 2019-20, averaging 5.5 minutes per game. As a freshman at NPCC, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29 games and helped the 24-5 Knights to a Region IX Tournament appearance.

Prior to his career in the United States, Kaufmanis played for Valmieras Pargauja High School and won four national championships for his age group, earning MVP honors three times. He also earned the Valdermara Baumana Kauss Award, given to the best player in the country for their age, according to the release.

Kaufmanis joins transfers Tyler Behrendt and Mohamed Kone, as well as incoming freshmen Michael Casper and Wyatt Olson, to become the program’s fifth new member for the 2020-21 season.