BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State softball players Ali Schak and Lisa Kossan have organized a fundraiser by distributing bracelets in remembrance of Kaden Hart and to raise money for his family.

Hart, a soon-to-be redshirt junior on the BSU men's basketball team, died unexpectedly on June 16. He was 21 years old.

The bracelets say “Play with Hart” on one side and “Together for #2” on the other.

Players on the softball team are covering the costs of the bracelets, while donations are also being accepted with proceeds going to the Hart family. Contact 507-412-7516 to make an order or donation.