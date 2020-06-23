Hart, a redshirt junior, died unexpectedly on June 16. He was 21 years old.

“We are so heart-broken with the passing of Kade. He was an intelligent, thoughtful and helpful gentle giant,” BSU men’s basketball head coach Mike Boschee said in a news release. “Kade helped us coaches in many ways, saying the things that the team needed to hear and continually trying to get his teammates to do the right things on the court.

”Our hearts go out to Kade’s family and friends closest to him. He will be missed by so many and especially our BSU community.”

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 1 p.m. at the River Valley Church in Faribault. The family encourages all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines when present at the visitation and funeral. The service will also be live streamed through a link on Hart’s obituary page at parkerkohlfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kaden-Hart.

Visitation will be held today, June 23, from 4-8 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault, and on Wednesday for one hour prior to the services at the church.

Hart played in 11 games for the Beavers in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons. He had a breakout game of five rebounds, two blocks and his first career 3-pointer against Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 3, 2020.

A 1,000-point scorer at Faribault High School, Hart also was a quarterback on the Falcons’ football team before graduating in 2017. He joined the Bemidji State men’s basketball team in 2017-18 and began pursuing a criminal justice degree.

Hart was also highly involved in BSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a reflection of his faith, and was a 2019-20 Winter Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team selection.

Hart is survived by his mother, Connie; father, Michael; brother, Kallan; and sister, Maryn; as well as many extended family members.

His full obituary can be found here.

In the wake of tragedy, the university has shared a number of resources available to students. They include: