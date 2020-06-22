BEMIDJI -- Oak Hills Christian College announced in May the hiring of Dalton Miller as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

“Coach Miller brings a renewed energy to grow the program which we are really excited about,” Athletic Director Jeremy Anderson said in a news release. “His experience as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach at Christian universities will assist him with his recruitment of mission-fit basketball players. Coach Miller is a coach that we couldn’t pass up. He has a passion for Christ that is infectious and his desire to mentor his students and push them to be their very best is truly inspiring.”

Miller began his playing career at NAIA member Southwestern Christian University (Okla.). He transferred to Manhattan Christian College (Kan.) -- a National Christian College Athletic Association school like Oak Hills -- and graduated from MCC with a degree in Biblical Leadership. He has been an assistant coach at his alma mater and NAIA member Presentation College (S.D.), and he was most recently the head coach at NCCAA member Dallas Christian College. He is also currently pursuing a master’s degree in Sport Administration from Arkansas State University.

Miller fills a vacancy left by Anderson, who will reposition within the athletic department as part of restructuring for the 2020-21 academic year. Anderson will serve on the women’s basketball staff in addition to his duties as the AD.