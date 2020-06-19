“We couldn’t be more excited for our future women’s basketball student-athletes,” athletic director Jeremy Anderson said in a news release. “Coach Zarzutzki is the right coach to rebuild our program and take it to new heights. Her ability to mentor her players and to get the most out of their potential will be a huge asset to the Oak Hills community.”

A native of Venice, Fla., Zarzutzki started her collegiate basketball career at NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan University before transferring to Manhattan Christian College (Kan.), a NCCAA Division II school like Oak Hills. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in family studies and human services from Kansas State University, and a bachelor’s degree in ministry and leadership from Manhattan Christian College in 2016. Zarzutzki also attained her MBA with a focus on sports management from Southeastern University (Fla.) in 2018.

After graduation, Zarzutzki served as an assistant basketball coach at Manhattan Christian College for two years. She’s spent the last two years as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Grinnell College (Iowa).