BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team is adapting to the times with a virtual skills camp next week.

Starting Monday, June 8, the Beavers will host intermediate and advanced skill camps online. Videos will be released to registrants via email at 6 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through the remainder of June, for a total of six videos, which include options for ball handling and shooting/scoring that range from 20-30 minutes.

BSU said it recommends grades K-3 for the intermediate camp and grades 4-8 for the advanced camp.

The cost for ball handling videos only or shooting/scoring videos only is $18. The cost for both is $32.

For more information or to register, visit abcsportscamps.com/bsubasketball.