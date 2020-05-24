“I decided to go (to the) University of Minnesota because I believe that (the) Gophers is a good program for me and during (the) recruiting process I had good communication with coach Pitino and his staff,” Mutaf told 247 Sports. “I believe that they have (a) good team and great fans. I am really excited to play there.”

The 6-foot-6 guard is considered a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He described himself to 247 Sports as someone who can space the floor as a shooter and create openings for others.

“Today is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my life and basketball career,” Mutaf tweeted Sunday. “I’d like to thank Richard Pitino and his staff for the attention and care they’ve shown me during recruitment.”

Mutaf previously played for Fenerbahce’s U-19 team in Istanbul, Turkey.

Mutaf, who will turn 18 next month, also had a reported offer from Arkansas. He fills a need for Minnesota on the wing, after Rice transfer Drew Peterson decommitted from Minnesota this spring. Mutaf is the fifth member of this recruiting class, joining 2020 recruits Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell, and transfers Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson.

Minnesota now has one open scholarship in the 2020 class.