RED LAKE -- Most basketball players have dreams of their own. Alexis Desjarlait is chasing her brother’s.

“He was phenomenal for his age,” Desjarlait said of her late younger brother, Nolan Jr. “He would talk about going into the NBA. He would talk about college basketball, too. I just want to live up to his dreams.”

Desjarlait, a 2,000-point scorer at Red Lake High School and now Hibbing Community College’s first 1,000-point scorer, is sure doing her best. Nolan Jr. died at 10 years old on May 29, 2015, in an ATV accident, but Desjarlait is driven to honor him every time she steps onto the hardwood.

“My motivation for playing basketball has to be my family, and, most importantly, my late brother,” said Desjarlait, who is five years older. “I did it for them and my people back home in the community.”

That Red Lake community is the same home where Desjarlait and Nolan Jr. forged a bond through basketball. The sport is deeply ingrained in the culture, serving as a reflection of their sibling relationship.

“We would play all the time. Whenever we could,” Desjarlait said. “We were playing one-on-one all the time, me and my little brother. We always wanted to get into the gym. No matter what, it’s always basketball related in the house when he was here. … We’d always go at it in basketball and teach each other new moves.”

Nolan Jr., nicknamed “Majic Hands” for his ball-handling skills, helped lay a foundation that has produced plenty of success for Desjarlait. In two seasons as a Cardinal, Desjarlait scored a school-record 1,057 points and grabbed an additional 512 rebounds.

“It means so much to be able to make that history at Hibbing,” Desjarlait said. “I’m so blessed. Not many people can achieve that, and I’m happy to make that history and create that path for the younger generations, especially for the Native youth.”

Desjarlait has received a laundry list of recognition to pair with her historic numbers. She was the All-Region XIII MVP and an NJCAA Division III All-American honorable mention selection in 2019-20. Desjarlait also earned spots on the Minnesota College Athletic Conference’s All-Northern Division First Team and All-State First Team in both her freshman and sophomore campaigns, and she cracked the MCAC All-Defensive Team this season. In 2018-19, she also led the Cardinals to their first-ever national tournament appearance.

Awards like that don’t rack up on their own.

“It took a lot of dedication and effort to achieve those milestones, on and off the court,” Desjarlait said. “I’d be working out every day I could. … Playing basketball is a lot of hard work to get those accomplishments. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates.”

Trailblazing success

In high school, Desjarlait was a big part of an unprecedented boom for the Lady Warriors.

She, alongside teammates Grace White and Angel McClain, headlined the program’s first-ever run to the state tournament in 2017. Red Lake had never even reached the section final before then, but the Warriors have since established themselves as Section 8A champions in three of the past four years.

“It’s unbelievable how we made history as young, Native women,” Desjarlait said. “For myself, to accomplish all these things, especially at my school, it means so much not even to me and family, but it means so much to the community. Basketball is what brings our community together.”

A six-year varsity player, the 2018 graduate scored 2,190 points for Red Lake to rank second in program history. The Warriors had a 129-25 record during her career, and the success carried over with her 44-13 record at Hibbing.

But Desjarlait said her accomplishments are even more important since they are a way to represent her Native American heritage and those still waiting in the wings.

“It just becomes more meaningful to me because I’m setting that path for the younger generation,” she said. “Accomplishing those will help the younger generation want to succeed or do better than I did.”

Desjarlait hit 1,000 points at Hibbing on Feb. 19, a home victory over Vermilion, from the free-throw line.

“It was the best feeling ever, to accomplish that and make history here at Hibbing,” she said. “It meant a lot to me, for my school, for my family, and especially for my brother, because I know he would be so proud of me.”

More milestones

Desjarlait will graduate from Hibbing Community College on Friday with an Associate of Arts degree.

“It just means so much to me to be able to accomplish what I did at two years at Hibbing and walk away with a degree,” she said.

Desjarlait plans to continue her basketball career while pursuing a sport management bachelor’s degree, but she’s yet to settle on a location. She has a few options, she said, but the decision will come down to finding a welcoming school with a good academic program.

A few constants will follow Desjarlait, the largest being a hometown community that sure loves its basketball. Her family will be there, too, offering support from the stands. And, perhaps most importantly, she’ll always feel the influence of her little brother.

So, whoever she ends up playing for, she’ll be playing in honor of Nolan Jr. Because through everything she’s accomplished, that’s the way it’s always been.

“That’s what made it more special,” she said. “I did it for my brother.”