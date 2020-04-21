BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball program announced its team awards for the 2019-20 season on Monday in a virtual banquet.

Seniors Colten Jensen and Quincy Wilson shared Offensive Player of the Year honors. Jensen scored a team-high 499 points on the season, good for a 19.2 average, and he became the eighth member of the program’s 1,000 Point Club. Wilson averaged 13.2 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 40.2% from the 3-point line and 88.9% from the free-throw line.

Senior Ben Hess was named Defensive Player of the Year, grabbing a team-high 2.9 steals per game while often drawing the toughest defensive matchups.

Senior Silas Hess earned the Playmaker of the Year award, which included a team-high 4.8 assist average, and junior Gavin Luksik was recognized as the team’s rebounding leader at 7.5 per game.

Senior Colby Carlson was awarded the Teammate of the Year award, and senior Nick Snell earned the Coach’s Award.

Snell’s 4.143 GPA also earned him a leading spot on Bemidji’s academic starting five alongside Ben Hess, junior Matt Arel and sophomores Noah Johnson and Caden Bolte. All five own a GPA over 4.0.

The Lumberjacks finished the season 19-9, losing to Alexandria in the Section 8-3A semifinals.