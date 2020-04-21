BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State men’s basketball head coach Mike Boschee announced Wednesday the addition of redshirt junior transfer Mohamed Kone to the program, the team’s second signee in three days.

Kone, a 6-foot-2 guard, played two seasons at North Dakota State College of Science. He scored 9.8 points per game for his career, and the two-time team captain averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He helped NDSCS to a 51-12 record in his two seasons.

“Momo is going to bring us some energy and enthusiasm in transition and on the defensive end,” Boschee said in a press release. “Our fans will enjoy watching him play. He will work hard on and off the court, he cares about being a great teammate and has high character. He will be able to play multiple positions offensively, he attacks the rim and can shoot the three. He can guard multiple positions defensively and will enjoy guarding our opponents’ best players. We look forward to working with Momo and having him excel in the BSU family.”

Kone also announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday.

Kone is a 2017 graduate of Apple Valley High School. He scored 16 points in a 2017 Class 4A state championship win, and his former prep teammates include current Portland Trail Blazer Gary Trent Jr. and 2020 NBA Draft prospect Tre Jones.

Kone joins graduate transfer Tyler Behrendt, a signing BSU announced Monday, and incoming freshmen Michael Casper and Wyatt Olson as newcomers to the 2020-21 team.