BEMIDJI -- In the closing minutes of a historic victory for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team, head coach Travis Peterson was having the time of his life.

“It was the most fun sporting experience I’ve had as a player or coach,” Peterson said of the 2019 Section 8-3A championship game. “It was the culmination of a lot of hard work from the kids that were on that squad, but also the kids who came before them, setting the tone for the work and trust that needs to go into putting together a competitive program.”

Peterson’s son, Kade, leapt into his arms in celebration.

“He went down to the baseline,” recalled Kade, a senior guard on that team. “I’m not sure if he was just trying to take a walk and collect his thoughts before the buzzer went off. I saw him down there, and I ran down and jumped into his arms. That was pretty cool.”

Gone was the program’s recent past flooded with losses. Gone was the 34-year drought from the state tournament. And gone was any doubt over the defining moment of the Travis Peterson era.

“There are tons of good memories,” said Peterson, who stepped down as the head coach on Tuesday after five seasons. “As far as game experiences, obviously that section game would be tops. But there are a lot of little small victories that I’ll remember, too.

“The biggest memory is just going to be the year-in and year-out relationships that you get to build with the kids.”

Prior to Peterson’s tenure, a once-proud program had gotten used to losing. Between 2012-13 and 2014-15, Peterson’s three years serving as an assistant, the Lumberjacks had a record of 11-67.

But as soon as Peterson took the reins as head coach, the team won 13 games in 2015-16. By year two, the win total grew to 19. BHS won 17 games in 2017-18, a modern-day record of 23 in 2018-19, and another 19 in 2019-20.

Much like his offense’s run-and-gun signature, Peterson’s program had taken off, too.

“There’s a lot of pride (in that turnaround),” Peterson said. “That’s a big part of why I wanted to be involved, to try to bring some of that back. Being a graduate of Bemidji High School and a former player myself, that Lumberjack pride never goes away. I think that’s true of a lot of athletes. They identify with their hometown and high school.”

In five years at the helm, Peterson owned a record of 91-43. He groomed two players into 1,000-point scorers (Linaes Whiting with 1,098 and Colten Jensen with 1,029), and he won the 2018-19 Section 8-3A Coach of the Year award from the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association. But building a resume wasn’t the priority.

“I always told my dad, ‘I really wish you would coach until you get your 100th win,’” Kade said. “He’s like, ‘I don’t really care about that. I just want to get the Jacks a section championship.’ He ultimately got that. He was very proud of that, and so was the city.”

Peterson said he’ll invest the added free time into his family. His two sons, Jace and Kade, are in college, while his daughter, Brynn, is a freshman at BHS involved in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

But he isn’t ruling out the potential to contribute to the program in a different capacity moving forward.

“I’m interested in staying involved in the program in a different role, if the right situation presents itself,” Peterson said. “I’m still really interested in the health of the program and the momentum going forward. I’d definitely consider being involved with the right fit.”

For the time being, though, Peterson has half a decade to reflect on. And he’s got plenty of moments to choose from.

“These five years have gone by in a blink for me,” he said. “I think that’s maybe a good thing. That means you’re having fun.”