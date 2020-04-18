From the moment the NCAA season unceremoniously came to a close last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, emerging Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier started dropping hints to coach Cheryl Reeve.

With the WNBA Draft still more than a month away then, Collier insisted the franchise take a long, hard look at point guard Crystal Dangerfield.

Not only did Collier have history with Dangerfield during their playing days together at UConn, the fit made sense considering star point guard Odyssey Sims is pregnant and expected to miss most of the 2020 season.

So, when the Lynx were drafted South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan in the first round of last Friday’s WNBA draft, Collier thought that was the end of a reunion with her former college teammate in the Twin Cities.

Or so she thought.

Less than an hour later, and the draft moved into the second round, the Lynx saw Dangerfield was still on the board, and they quickly scooped her up with the 16th overall pick.

Not long after it was official, Dangerfield’s phone rang. It was Collier on the other end.

“She was one of the first people that called,” Dangerfield said Tuesday during a Zoom call with reporters. “She was really excited for me to be on the team. Just playing with her again is going to be fun. She makes my job easier, and I’ll try to make her job a little bit easier, too.”

As far as Dangerfield is concerned, this is a match made in heaven. That made it easier to stomach having to wait a little longer than expected to hear her name called in the draft.

“I wasn’t really worried about how high I went,” said Dangerfield, who averaged 14.9 points and 3.9 assists during her final season at UConn. “I was more worried about the fit of the team and where I could see myself playing. I know every rookie wants to get to the league and make the team and earn some playing time. I think I found that with the Lynx.”

While it’s still unclear when next season will start — or even if it will, considering the COVID-19 crisis is still consuming the country — Dangerfield will more than likely have an inside track at cracking the rotation. She is expected be the only traditional point guard on the current roster heading into training camp, and according to Reeve, that bodes well for her earning playing time.

That said, veteran backcourt players Shenise Johnson, Rachel Banham, and Lexie Brown still have much more experience than Dangerfield, and the rookie knows that.

“I’m going to go in like a sponge,” Dangerfield said. “I just want to learn as much as I can and then slowly assert myself because I do want a significant role. It’s not going to come easy, and there’s going to be an adjustment period. It’s just about understanding that and having confidence in myself to go out there and perform to the best of my abilities.”

No doubt Dangerfield’s biggest asset is her ability to push the pace with her speed. She is lightning quick with the ball in her hands, and that is something she plans to use to her advantage as much as possible.

“I talked to Coach Reeve on the night of the draft and she likes my ability to collapse a defense and either score for myself or set my teammates up,” Dangerfield said. “She expects that to continue whenever I get up there.”

Who’s to say when that will be? In the meantime, Dangerfield is working out, shooting on her own, and like draft night, patiently waiting for that call to come.

“I’m adjusting on the fly,” she said. “This is new for everyone, so we just have to be patient.”