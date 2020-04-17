BEMIDJI -- After five seasons as head coach and a total of eight within the program, Bemidji High School boys basketball head coach Travis Peterson has resigned, the school announced Tuesday.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to work next to Travis, as he guided our Lumberjacks basketball team,” BHS Activities Director Troy Hendricks said in an email. “His leadership and caring personality were infectious with our boys and staff. We wish him the best in his next chapter of life!”

The Lumberjacks went 91-43 under Peterson from 2015-20. His tenure included the 2019 Section 8-3A championship, which ended the school’s 34-year drought from the state tournament.

Peterson went 13-13 in his first year as head coach and produced winning seasons in his final four years, including a modern-day program record of 23 wins in 2018-19. BHS finished 19-9 in 2019-20, losing in the section semifinals.

A 1988 graduate of Bemidji High School, Peterson also coached his two sons, Jace (a 2018 graduate) and Kade (a 2019 graduate), plus his nephew, Charlie (a 2016 graduate), at his alma mater.

Wouldn’t want to be coached by anyone different. I may be biased but you won’t find many better coaches in the state. https://t.co/VzAyPrXh89 — Kade Peterson (@Peterson3Kade) April 21, 2020

The Jacks also had plenty of success in the classroom. The team won back-to-back Class 3A academic state championships in 2019 and 2020, as recognized by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association. Their honor includes both the Section 8-3A team award and the Class 3A team award.

Prior to taking over as head coach, Peterson served on Dan Ninham’s staff for three seasons from 2012-15.