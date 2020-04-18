Behrendt, a 5-foot-11 guard from Germantown, Wis., joins the Beavers after spending four seasons at Division I University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is the program’s first Division I transfer since Jordan Rhodes in 2015-16, who came from UMass-Lowell and played his sophomore season for BSU.

Behrendt also announced his commitment via Twitter on Saturday.

Excited to announce that I have accepted my offer from Bemidji State University! Appreciate everyone who has pursued me as a player and showed interest. Look forward to playing my last year as a Beaver!@VerbalCommits @BSUBeaversMBB@VerbalCommitsD2 pic.twitter.com/MOa3KsiuWf — Tyler Behrendt (@tyler_behrendt) April 19, 2020

Behrendt appeared in 30 games for the Panthers between 2018-20, averaging 2.1 points over 7.1 minutes as a redshirt junior in 2019-20. For his UWM career, Behrendt shot 53.3% from the field and 58.8% from the 3-point line, including 57.1% from the field and 64.3% from deep in 2019-20.

In his high school days, Behrendt helped Germantown High School to two conference championships and a runner-up finish in the 2015 Wisconsin State Tournament. He was also a member of the boys volleyball team.