MINNEAPOLIS — Two new additions to the Gophers men’s basketball team’s front court became official Wednesday, April 15.

Center Liam Robbins, a transfer from Drake, and forward Brandon Johnson, a graduate transfer from Western Michigan, both committed to Minnesota early this month.

“We are excited to announce the additions of Brandon and Liam to our basketball program,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. “We set out to add some important pieces to our front court and felt like we did that with both guys. We expect both student-athletes to make an immediate impact on and off the court.”

To play as a junior next season, Robbins, a 7-footer from Davenport, Iowa, will need to be granted a hardship waiver or the NCAA will need to rewrite its transfer rules, which reportedly is on the docket for later this spring.

“Liam is dominant on the low block but can also step out and stretch the defense,” Pitino said. “He is also one of the best shot blockers in the country.”

After a quiet freshman season, Robbins averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game last season as a sophomore.

Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward who graduated from Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary, Ind., averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds as a redshirt junior with Western Michigan last season. He has 93 games of collegiate experience since 2016.

“Brandon provides a great inside-out attack offensively,” Pitino said. “He’s tough and physical. His motor never stops running. He will be ready to compete in the Big Ten from day one.”

Robbins and Johnson will join two high school signees from November: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. and forward Martice Mitchell.