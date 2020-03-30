The NBA has plans for a players-only NBA 2K video game tournament to be shown on ESPN, Yahoo Sports reported Monday evening.

Per the report, the league hopes to launch the event Friday and involve some big-name players. Each team is expected to have a representative, the report added.

The NBA regular season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Almost every other sport in the United States -- and many across the world -- have been shut down and are expected to remained shut down for some time.

Various esports have continued across the United States, with many moving planned live events into a virtual format. The NBA 2K League -- which features 23 teams, including 22 who are affiliated with NBA franchises -- has postponed its own season, which was scheduled to start March 24.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis was chosen for the cover of the latest edition of the game, NBA 2K20, after Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the cover for 2K19. Other recent cover athletes include Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.