Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns’ shared early Wednesday morning his mother is in a medically induced coma as she battles COVID-19.

Towns posted an emotional and halting nearly six-minute video on Instagram, sharing details his mom, Jacqueline Cruz, has contracted the coronavirus.

Fighting tears, Towns said Cruz and his father, Karl Towns Sr., weren’t feeling well early last week. After they didn’t show signs of improvement, Towns said he and his sister advised them to get tested for the pandemic.

Towns said his father is now at home in quarantine at home, but his mother wasn’t allowed to leave the hospital.

Cruz’s condition included a 103-degree fever and cough, but Towns expressed encouragement the next medicine would help her. She “went sideways,” with her having trouble breathing and necessitating a ventilator, Towns said.

Towns choked up in the video over how she was deteriorating daily.

Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.

“She was telling me things I didn’t want to here, so I had to dismiss some things she was because I didn’t want to hear,” Towns said on social media. “It came to a point where it’s difficult. It’s very difficult for me and my family, to say the least.”

Towns said he loved her and encouraged her to stay positive. He has not been able to communicate with her since that unknown day she was put in a coma.

“I’m making this video so that people understand the severity of this disease is real,” Towns said. “This disease needs to not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing, please don’t be in places with a lot of people, it just higher your chances of getting this disease. This disease is deadly. It’s deadly.

“We gonna fight it me and my family. We gonna win. Hope my story helps.”

On March 15, Towns said he would donate $100,000 to Mayo Clinic to aid in testing for COVID-19. The NBA season was suspended over coronavirus on March 11.