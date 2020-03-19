BAGLEY -- Three members of the Bagley High School boys basketball team were named to the Pine to Prairie All-Conference Teams on Monday.

Senior guard Cole Derby was a Third Team selection, while junior guard Kenly Gordon and junior forward Alex Norum were both honorable mention selections.

The Flyers finished the season 11-16, including a 7-6 mark in Pine to Prairie play and a second-place finish in the North Division standings. The season ended with an opening-round loss to Warroad in the Section 8AA Tournament.

The five-man all-conference First Team consisted of Mason Miller (Ada-Borup), Broden Lien (NCE/U-H), Preston Gwin (Ada-Borup), Payton Keezer (Mahnomen/Waubun) and Tanner Brunsburg (Park Christian). Miller and Lien shared conference MVP honors.

The Second Team selections were Morgan Stueness (NCE/U-H), Tyler Bjerke (Lake Park-Audubon), Verdis Barber (Ada-Borup), Cort Christianson (Fertile-Beltrami) and Addy McCollum (Fertile-Beltrami). McCollum was also named the Most Valuable Defensive Player.

The Third Team selections were Jonah Williams (Park Christian), Dylan Evitts (Climax-Fisher), Chase Buchholz (Ada-Borup), Tanner Pazdernik (Mahnomen/Waubun) and Derby.

The Honorable Mention selections were Cody Wolfswinkel (Lake Park-Audubon), Grant Wilson (Fertile-Beltrami), Zach Simonson (Win-E-Mac), Hayden Reitmeier (Climax-Fisher), Treydon Boushee (Fosston), Gordon and Norum.

Neil Steffes of Fertile-Beltrami and Trevor Stewart of Ada-Borup were named co-Coach of the Year.