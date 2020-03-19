“Everybody is excited, I was still playing at the time,” Whalen said this week on the Golden Gopher Podcast with Justin Gaard. “I think the team my first year was just ready for anything, ready for a change.”

The sailing was not nearly as smooth in Year 2.

Leading scorer Destiny Pitts entered the transfer portal after she was suspended by Whalen mid-season, and senior forwards Taiye and Kehinde Bello skipped a road game in mid-January before re-joining the team.

“You never want things to go the way they did,” Whalen said on the podcast. “It was awful. It was awful.”

Whalen said she lost 15 pounds during the season, adding she had difficulty eating and sleeping. She has since thought about what she could have done differently while understanding that things would have come to a head no matter what.

Whalen used Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck’s phrasing, referring to a coach’s second year with a program as “the dig.”

“You’ve got to fight for the culture you want to have,” she told Gaard. “There was obviously some times when there was adversity off the floor. I think we’re fighting for that every day, and it’s something that is top of mind for us every day.”

Athletics director Mark Coyle, she said, “hired me to win games, but do things the right way. That was big this year for us, and I’m proud of the way the team finished the season despite some challenges.”

The Gophers won their Big Ten tournament opener to guarantee themselves a winning season and finished 16-15 after losing to Ohio State in the second round.

Whalen said she weathered challenges with support from Coyle and executive associate athletics director Julie Manning, along with helpful conversations with her parents and her former WNBA coaches, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and Mystics coach Mike Thibault.

Many of the messages sent Whalen’s way centered on the ideas that each season has its challenges and the tough times will indeed pass, but she didn’t step around the fact that it was challenging.

“The culture here and what can be done at Minnesota on the women’s basketball team (is) worth fighting for because it’s something that changed my life and it’s so special to me,” Whalen said. “I definitely was not perfect. You try to do things the best you can, but I know it’s worth fighting for, because I’ve been here and I’ve been able to see the success.”

“We want to win,” she added, “but we have to be able to do things the right way, and there’s accountability and respect that has to take place, and it was the first time in my career that I was put in that position where I felt like I had to take a stand for doing things the right way in my program. That’s what I tried to do. It definitely wasn’t easy, and there was tough times, but I feel like our program took some big steps this season, despite everything that happened at times there in January.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and moving forward.”

Whalen said she took her communication to another level this season, noting it’s a must with younger people going through that part of their lives. She said if you’re not checking in with players daily, “You’re going to miss something.”

“I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned throughout this two years is just how important those relationships are,” Whalen said. “And you know it going in, but to actually be in the day to day and still want to push them and hold them accountable, I think it’s paramount that you have that relationship off the court, and it’s something that will be top of mind for me and my staff from here on out.”