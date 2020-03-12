BEMIDJI -- For the second year in a row, the Bemidji High School boys basketball team has been named the Class 3A state champion in the classroom.

The Lumberjacks were selected as a 2020 Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Academic Team Champion last week. Their honor includes both the Section 8-3A team award and the Class 3A team award.

The selection comes a year after BHS won the same section and state awards in 2019. Travis Peterson has been the head coach each season.

Schaeffer Academy was the academic team champion in Class A, while Minnewaska (Class AA) and Owatonna (Class 4A) were also named academic team champions. Among Section 8 counterparts, Fosston (Class A), Wadena-Deer Creek (Class AA) and Moorhead (Class 4A) earned the academic section championships.