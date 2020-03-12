INDIANAPOLIS — The Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team had already played one game in the Big Ten tournament and were preparing to leave their hotel Thursday, March 12, for a return trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a second-round game.

That’s when their season ended abruptly.

As Michigan and Rutgers warmed up to play in the first game of the day, the Big Ten Conference canceled all 11 remaining tournament games through Sunday. The Gophers were approximately three hours from tipoff.

On Wednesday, as Minnesota played Northwestern in front of a few thousand fans, the conference announced the general public would be kept away Thursday. Their response to the pandemic quickly escalated.

Later Thursday, the NCAA would make the decision cancel the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, ending everybody's college basketball season early.

Instead of 12th-seed Minnesota seeking their first win in three tries this season against rival and No. 5 seed Iowa, the Gophers’ season finished 15-16.

With Pitino managing two NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons, the future of the Gophers head coach will increase as a hot topic.

Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle was in Indianapolis this week, a routine presence for a top program in a marquee event. But Coyle, who speaks infrequently to the media, will be looked to for an eventual answer on Pitino’s tenure in the near future.

Silence will be a vote of confidence.

Pitino, who has said he doesn’t believe his job is in peril, has continued to express positivity on where he has the program.

“We’ve lost so many close games,” Pitino reiterated Wednesday after the Northwestern win. “We’ve had some devastating ones, but it’s an easy group to coach and they are great kids. They are fun to be around, so we stay the course.”

The Gophers had one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, with one of the youngest teams in the conference. They have a handful of close losses that could have flipped this season.

Instead of Gophers fans enjoying Daniel Oturu wearing maroon and gold for at least another game Thursday, the sophomore center is now expected to leave early for the NBA. He would go out with a 24-point, eight-rebound performance against the Wildcats (8-23).

Oturu said before the regular-season finale win over Nebraska on Sunday that he wasn’t concerned about his future.

“I love being here,” Oturu, a Woodbury, Minn., native, said last Friday. “I love Minnesota. I love playing for maroon and gold, so always just come to practice and fight for the name across my jersey is what’s important to me. Regardless of what the future holds, as long as we continue to fight and finish the season strong is the most important thing.”

Minnesota finished the season with two straight wins, something unprecedented in the tournament era, but they were 8-12 in conference play. Pitino is now 48-82 in league games over his seven seasons.

The Gophers have a top-50 recruiting class coming in next year, per 247sports.com’s rankings, with Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell and a scholarship still available.

But is the future bright enough to honor the two-year contract extension Coyle gave Pitino through the 2023-24 season or is the overall track record and direction enough to fire him and exercise a $2 million buyout?