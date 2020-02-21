INDIANAPOLIS — After the Gophers and Northwestern combined to shoot 1 for 19 to start the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Wednesday, the mic’ed-up host inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse asked fans: “Are you guys enjoying this?”

The muted response was as if the 18,500-seat venue was empty.

The 12th-seeded Gophers’ defensive effort to end the first half also was uninspired as the No. 13 Wildcats made eight of their last nine shots to take a 31-29 lead. But Minnesota woke up in the second half, making nine 3-pointers and cruising to a 74-57 win in the first-round game.

Minnesota advances to play No. 5 Iowa on Thursday afternoon, and the arena, in fact, will be nearly empty as the Big Ten announced that fans won’t be allowed into the arena as concerns over the new coronavirus spreading across the U.S. ramp up.

When that policy was relayed to the arena’s fans at halftime, many booed the public health precaution.

Despite being a six-point favorite and having beaten Northwestern by 26 points two weeks ago, Gophers coach Richard Pitino, who has publicly expressed positivity as losses stacked up to end the regular season, didn’t mention a pep talk nor a tongue-lashing behind the locker room’s closed doors, only adjustments.

Minnesota (15-16) will need to make more modifications to beat the Hawkeyes (20-11), who downed the Gophers twice in the regular season. The last defeat, 58-55 at Williams Arena on Feb. 16, was the first of three games Minnesota where floundered late leads.

In the downfall, a subset of fans have questioning whether Pitino’s seventh year could be his final one at Minnesota. But Wednesday’s win means he will have at least one more game, as will Daniel Oturu, the sophomore center expected to leave early for the NBA.

On Tuesday, Oturu was named the Gophers’ first All-American since Quincy Lewis in 1999, but on Monday he had been put on the all-Big Ten second team.

Teammate Payton Willis felt that label could be a driving force for Oturu this week.

“He’s gonna try to go into that tournament and try to get MVP,” Willis said Tuesday.

Oturu finished with a game-high 24 points Wednesday, including 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, and eight rebounds in 29 minutes. That included two of Minnesota’s 12 3-pointers.

“He becomes Klay Thompson against us,” said Northwestern coach Chris Collins, who added they achieved their modest goal of keeping Oturu below a 30-point, 20-rebound game.

Pitino dialed back any feelings of an injustice done to Oturu for not making the all-conference first team.

“I’m not as outraged as everybody else is,” Pitino said Tuesday. “You finish 12th (in the Big Ten) and it’s just the bottom line.”

Oturu had tweeted a criticism of the Big Ten awards before deleting it Monday, and come Wednesday, he said it was maybe an ancillary motivation.

“Not really,” Oturu said. “Just came in and prepared for Northwestern. We were just trying to get a win and that’s what we did.”

Oturu eclipsed 1,000 career points in the second half and is only the second Gopher to reach that milestone during their sophomore seasons, joining Dick Garmaker in 1955.

Oturu will now have a third game this season against Hawkeyes’ national player of the year candidate Luka Garza.

“Being able to go up against a guy that always brings the best out of you,” Oturu said. “You want to compete with him because he’s going to bring it.”

The Gophers will have to bring more to the table than they did Wednesday and will have to do it in an unprecedented empty arena.

“It will kind of be like a closed scrimmage,” Willis said. “Obviously more on the line.”