RED LAKE -- The broken bus should have served as proof: Nothing was stopping the Red Lake girls basketball team from returning to the state tournament.

The Warriors nearly missed their Section 8A quarterfinal game on Feb. 29 when the team bus broke down, yet a caravan came to the rescue and escorted Red Lake into Thief River Falls.

“We were halfway there,” head coach Randy Holthusen said. “Then all of a sudden, the radiator almost broke. One of our players’ moms just so happened to drive her conversion van that day, which is a 12-passenger. We all, 20-some of us, piled in there and made it to the game.”

The Warriors beat Cass Lake-Bena 73-69 that day, and from then on out, they wouldn’t be denied. A 73-65 semifinal win over Fosston and a 64-54 championship win over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River clinched Red Lake’s third trip to the state tournament in four years.

“The support from here is really good,” senior guard Gerika Kingbird said. “It feels good to represent this community. I like to play for them and go to state for them. Everything is for them.”

Long before a radiator had a chance to derail the season, a 4-8 start threatened the team just as seriously. But ever since, the Warriors are 17-1 and as red-hot as their school colors.

“We just kept reminding the girls what they had to do, and what they weren’t doing,” Holthusen said of the turnaround. “In order to get back to the state tournament, we had to play together and play our game. … It’s scary because we haven’t even played our best ball.”

They’ll need their A-game at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Warriors will meet defending Class A champion and top-seeded Minneota (30-1) in a rematch of the Vikings’ first-round win from last season’s state tournament.

But Red Lake’s mindset won’t be the same as years past.

“We’ve got a calmness about us,” Holthusen said. “When we first went (in 2017), everyone was excited just making the trip. It’s almost like people were satisfied with that. … We cannot be satisfied. That’s the mentality. We’re going to try to bring back some hardware.”

The Warriors boast the best scoring offense in Class A at 78.5 points per game, second only to Hopkins’ 86.1 in all of Minnesota. But the other end of the floor is the focus.

“Our defense is going to win it,” Kingbird said. “As long as we play good defense, I think we’ll come out with the win.”

Red Lake has never won a state tournament game, going 0-4 all-time between its 2017 and 2019 appearances. But as Holthusen addressed the crowd during Wednesday’s send-off rally at Red Lake High School, he announced loud and clear what the expectation is this time around.

“We’re going down there with one mindset and one mindset only,” he said. “To win the whole thing.”