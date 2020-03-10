The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.

The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

After hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Warriors will play their next five games on the road before returning home to face the Atlanta Hawks on March 25.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the team said in a statement.

The Warriors returned to San Francisco for the 2019-20 NBA campaign after spending the previous 47 seasons in Oakland.