Minnesota hosts Northwestern on at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament.
- Minnesota and Northwestern are two of four schools, along with Indiana and Penn State, who have played in every Big Ten Tournament but have yet to win it. All have 22 appearances each.
- Minnesota defeated Nebraska, 107-75, in Sunday’s regular season finale, scoring its most points in a school-recognized Big Ten game since a 108-89 win over Indiana on January 28, 1990. The Gophers had 13 different players score a point, their most in a game since December 29, 1998 against Sacramento State (13 players).
- The Gophers set a school record with 18 three-pointers against Nebraska. Gabe Kalscheur tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, previously accomplished by Malik Smith at Nebraska on Jan. 26, 2014, and Blake Hoffarber versus Northern Illinois on December 15, 2009.
- Daniel Oturu, a Second Team All-Big Ten selection, finished Big Ten play with 416 points and 226 rebounds, joining Mychal Thompson (1975-76 and 1977-78) as the only Gophers to reach 400 points and 200 rebounds in conference play in a single season. Oturu’s 226 rebounds in Big Ten games this season set a school record.
- Marcus Carr, a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the media voting panel, had a school-record 129 assists in the Big Ten season to go with 323 points and 100 rebounds. He was the only major conference player with 300+ points, 100+ assists and 100+ rebounds in conference play this season.
- Minnesota has won three straight games against Northwestern, including both meetings this season. The Gophers haven’t had a longer winning streak against the Wildcats since a four-game run from January 31, 2007 to March 13, 2008, with the fourth win coming in the 2008 Big Ten Tournament.
- Northwestern defeated Penn State, 80-69, in its regular season finale and tied a season high with 11 3-pointers made on 22 attempts. Miller Kopp made a career-high five 3-pointers against Penn State and finished Big Ten play with 45 3-pointers, second most in the Big Ten behind Cassius Winston (51).