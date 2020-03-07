THIEF RIVER FALLS -- For the first time in a generation -- at least -- the Blackduck boys basketball team will be playing for a subsection championship.

The Drakes upended Red Lake 81-79 Saturday night in an overtime thriller at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, advancing to Monday’s 8A East subsection title game.

With available postseason records dating back to 2002-03, this season’s trip to the section semifinals will be Blackduck’s first in at least 18 years. The team’s 19 wins are also a program-high since at least 2003-04.

The third-seeded Drakes (19-12) sure had to earn it. A 13-0 first-half run erased a big deficit in the early goings, and Blackduck went into the locker room with a 37-34 advantage.

In the second half, a back-and-forth nail-biter finally broke open with a 10-2 Drakes run, capped by an Owen Wilson 3-pointer for a 56-49 lead.

Not to be outdone, the second-seeded Warriors (15-12) clawed back behind Delwyn Holthusen, and soon enough Daylen French’s and-one bucket closed a 9-0 run that spurred Red Lake in front 70-67.

Shawn O’Brien answered with a game-tying three with under three minutes to play, and the teams traded baskets for a 72-all deadlock by the buzzer.

Red Lake led 76-74 at the midway point of overtime, but Oliver Stroeing drained a three with a minute to go, and Quinn McKeeman followed with a steal and score for a 79-76 Blackduck lead. Stroeing added a pair of one-and-one free throws with 15 seconds left for a two-possession advantage and the eventual game-winning points.

Dylan Moen tallied 20 points for the Drakes alongside 19 from Ethan Merrill. Carson Nendick posted another 13 points and O’Brien 10 to aid the Drakes’ cause.

Holthusen poured in 30 points for the Warriors, plus an eye-popping 26 rebounds according to KKCQ Radio. Aaron Chaboyea produced another 28 points for Red Lake, as well.

Blackduck is moving on to challenge No. 1 seed Cass Lake-Bena for the 8A East crown. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in TRF.





No. 3 Blackduck 81, No. 2 Red Lake 79 (OT)

BD 37 35 9 -- 81

RL 34 38 7 -- 79

BLACKDUCK (19-8) -- Moen 20, Merrill 19, Nendick 13, O’Brien 10, Stroeing 8, McKeeman 6, Wilson 5.

RED LAKE (15-12) -- D. Holthusen 30, A. Chaboyea 28, French 7, Brown 5, R. Chaboyea 5, Graves 2, Kingbird Jr. 2.