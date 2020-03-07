THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team advanced to the Section 8A East subsection final with a wire-to-wire 87-79 victory over Win-E-Mac Saturday afternoon at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

Jarell Jacobs guided the top-seeded Panthers (21-7) with a 36-point performance to go along with seven rebounds. Timmy Smith chipped in 15 points, while Kaydin Lee finished with 12 and Leroy Fairbanks 11.

Bryer Strom led the fifth-seeded Patriots (11-17) with 30 points and seven boards in the losing effort. Kobe Hamre followed with 18 points, while Gavin Walker scored 14 to go with seven rebounds.

A 14-0 CLB run brought the advantage to 33-17 with 6:30 to play in the first half as the Panthers eventually led by as many as 17 points (38-21).

Win-E-Mac shot out of the gates on a 5-0 run to start the second half, but Cass Lake-Bena answered with another 14-0 run that pushed the lead to 54-29, the largest of the game.

Free throws down the stretch helped the Patriots whittle down the lead in the closing minutes, but the Panthers prevailed by eight points after a Win-E-Mac 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Cass Lake-Bena finished 27-for-41 at the foul line, while Win-E-Mac went 18-for-28.

The Panthers will face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Red Lake and No. 3 Blackduck in Monday’s subsection final. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.