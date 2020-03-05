BEMIDJI -- A season of benchmarks was still riddled with question marks for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team.

“What if?” BSU head coach Mike Boschee asked. “What if we could have stayed healthy? But I liked how we responded at the end and played some pretty good basketball again.”

The Beavers looked poised for a breakout season early in the year. But first came the foot injury to sharpshooter Jacob Hoffman, then came the hand injury to big man Cody Landwehr, and then the hand injury to playmaking point guard Ja Morgan. All three missed extended time, and Hoffman was even out for the year.

“I liked how we played, even without those guys. I wasn’t disappointed in how we played,” Boschee said. “… But it was almost like we didn’t have quite enough to get over the hump and get it done. Obviously that’s disappointing, but we gained a lot of good experience from that, as well, from a number of players.”

Even in their absence, 2019-20 was one for the record books.

Senior forward Logan Bader became the 18th member of the program’s 1,000 Point Club on Feb. 7, and he’s just one of four players in program history with at least 1,000 points (1,057) and 600 rebounds (633). Bader never missed a game as a Beaver, and his 111 appearances and 107 starts tied both program bests in his final career game.

Junior forward Derek Thompson joined Bader in the 1,000 Point Club on Feb. 26, just the second player in program history to reach the milestone as a junior. He and Bader are the fourth pair of BSU teammates to join the club in the same season.

Elsewhere, junior transfer Nick Wagner set single-season program records in 3-point attempts (195) and makes (80), while Bader drained a program-record 183 threes for his career.

“They’re just a great group of guys to hang around,” Boschee said. “It’s a great group to coach. I think they’re a great group of guys who enjoy being around each other. That doesn’t always help you win games, but it certainly makes the journey and the process more enjoyable.”

The Beavers finished the year 14-13 overall and 11-11 in conference play. They earned their first winning season since 2013-14, plus Boschee’s 100th win on the Bemidji State sidelines during a Feb. 22 win against Minnesota Duluth.

Still, BSU waded through a seven-game losing streak, including a program-first three straight that went into overtime, as it searched for an identity in wake of injuries. Morgan and Landwehr returned late, and the team proved to be better than its record down the stretch, but the consequences of that midseason skid sentenced them to a more difficult postseason fate.

The season ended with a first-round loss in the conference tournament to fifth-seeded Minnesota State, who pieced together a run to the championship game.

But, even though it was a season of what could have been, Boschee still holds hope of what’s yet to come.

“We’re a more mature team than we’ve probably ever been,” he said. “We had mostly juniors and seniors in the lineup. That’s the case for all the good teams. You’ll have a freshman playing here and there, but the good teams usually have the experience. And if they don’t have the experience, they’re awfully talented. I think we’re starting to get older as a program again.”

And that’s what excites him.

“I think we’ve got really good guys. We’ve got older guys coming up again,” Boschee said. “I just like the growth that we have now. … They’re good guys who love to play.”