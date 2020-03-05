“We didn’t take enough steps, we didn’t win enough games. Not even close,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We’re not happy with how the season went even though we had a lot of steps in the right direction.”

The Beavers finished the season 9-18 overall and 6-16 in conference play. Both win totals were the program’s most in the five-year DeVille era, and Bemidji State was as consistently competitive as it’s been in recent memory.

“When you’re building a program and (the players) know Bemidji hasn’t won in a long time, they use that as a crutch,” DeVille said. “We’ve got to kick the crutch away now and see that we can compete.”

BSU did hold its own more often than not, though finishing in clutch time gave them fits. The Beavers lost 12 of 13 games between Jan. 3 and Feb. 14, which derailed a promising season up to that point. But during the last weekend of the year, they beat eventual NSIC Tournament champion St. Cloud State and took regular-season champion Minnesota Duluth to triple overtime.

“Get rid of the crutch of ‘Bemidji State has no business winning,’” DeVille said. “Why not us? All our kids watch the (NSIC) Tournament online. They see teams we competed with in triple overtime and beat. Hopefully that’s enough, but at the same time, you can’t wish it. You’ve got to go work for it.”

BSU had its share of highlights throughout the season. For the first time, DeVille beat her alma mater and former coach in Dave Krauth’s Augustana squad on Dec. 14. The Beavers knocked down a program-record 15 threes on Feb. 15 during an 83-54 road win at Minot State, Bemidji State’s largest margin of victory within the conference since 2008.

Individually, sophomore guard and All-NSIC Second Team selection Trinity Myer led the team in nearly every major category, including points (13.6 ppg), assists (4.1), and steals (1.7), plus ranking third in rebounds (4.9). Freshman center Rachael Heittola announced herself to the league with 10.9 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds a night, and sophomore forward Claire Wolhowe shot 46.6 percent from 3-point range to rank among the best in the NCAA.

“(Wolhowe’s) shooting ability, everyone saw that,” DeVille said, “but she was asked to do a lot on the defensive end that she was, for the most part, not capable of doing a year ago. And when you’re in the top of the best shooters in the nation, that’s just fun. I was really proud of how much better she got over the summer.”

DeVille readily admitted that her players aren’t as good as they can be, but she’s always viewed that with optimism.

“Down the line, I think every single kid needs to get better for us,” she said. “Everyone has a great leap that they’re still capable of making, which is exciting. No one’s tapped out on the level of their ability. We still have a lot of skill and player development to be done this offseason.”

The Beavers lose out on senior Erica Gartner next season, who averaged 2.0 points over 11 minutes per game. But the core remains intact and ready to throw out the longstanding narrative.

“We have the right kids in place,” DeVille said. “We’re always still a kid here or there away from being that much better, but we have high-character, high-quality kids that just want it. It’s been fun growing with them.”