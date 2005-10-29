Minnesota hosts Nebraska at noon Sunday , March 8, at Williams Arena.
- Daniel Oturu is coming off a 24-point, 16-rebound performance in Wednesday’s loss at Indiana, his fourth consecutive 20-10 game and 12th of the season. Only one Big Ten player in the past 20 years (Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 14) has had more such games in a single season.
- The only major conference players in the past 10 years with four straight games of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds are Oturu, Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. this season and Wake Forest’s John Collins in 2016-17.
- Minnesota had been 23-5 at Williams Arena since the start of last season before losing its last three home games – by an average of 5.3 points.
- The Gophers have forced just 9.2 turnovers per game since the start of January, tied with Marquette for the lowest average in all of Division I.
- Of the 200-plus Division I players who have attempted at least 100 three-pointers in conference play this season, Gabe Kalscheur’s 26.2% from beyond the arc ranks sixth worst.
- Nebraska’s current 15-game losing streak is the longest in school history. The only other Big Ten program to have a losing streak of 15+ games over the past 20 years is Rutgers, which had a 15-game skid in 2014-15 and a 17-game slide in 2015-16.
- Nebraska starting point guard Cam Mack was suspended prior to Thursday’s 82-58 loss to Michigan. He was cited earlier this week on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident. His average of 6.4 assists per game ranks third in the Big Ten this season and is the third highest ever by a Cornhusker in a single season (minimum 100 assists).
- The home team has won all but one of the past 12 meetings in this series, with the only exception being Nebraska’s 91-85 win at Minnesota in February 2018.