BEMIDJI -- The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Bemidji later this month.

The Globetrotters are bringing their Pushing the Limits World Tour to the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

Tickets are available at the Sanford Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can use the presale code “AMAZING” to receive 30 percent off tickets purchased at Ticketmaster.com.