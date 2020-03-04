BEMIDJI -- Emily Wade was watching when the Bemidji High School girls basketball team last made a run to the state tournament. Now on the court instead of the stands, Wade sees a lot of that team’s traits in her Lumberjacks.

“I have memories of how they had good chemistry,” the junior guard said. “Good teams need to play together and not have just one star player. You have to have good team chemistry, and this year, that’s what we’ve had. It kind of mirrors their team.”

On Thursday, and for the first time since that 2009-10 squad did so, BHS is returning to a section championship game. Wade is one win away from a state tournament trip with her teammates and going full circle with the girls who first inspired her.

“It’s what I always wanted to be like when I got older,” Wade said. “I’ve always wanted to go to state and have those big moments like they did. It’s really exciting this year that we may get to experience it.”

A familiar foe stands in Bemidji’s way, though, and a powerhouse like Alexandria is no easy out this time of year. While the Jacks are in their first championship game in a decade, the Cardinals are on this stage for the 10th time in 11 years. Even more, Alexandria has won nine straight games in the series, all by double digits.

Yet, despite the latest result being a 60-39 home loss on Jan. 27, BHS isn’t selling itself short.

“Defensively, we’ve really stepped it up,” senior Ashley Hofstad said. “Offensively, we’ve started to make our shots, and we’re working really well as a team. Everyone has their role, and everyone is filling it very well.”

Bemidji used the regular-season meeting as a guinea pig of sorts, knowing the two sides were almost predestined to meet up again in March.

“It’s not that we weren’t trying to win that game, because we absolutely were, but we really felt like this section championship game was where we’d see them again,” head coach Steve Schreiber said. “We wanted to take a look at how they’d respond to certain defenses, how they’d defend certain offenses. Going into this game, we’re going to have a much sharper mindset in terms of what we need to do.”

The championship rematch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Detroit Lakes.

The Lumberjacks will be tested against a Cardinal defense that surrenders just 43.1 points per game, the second-best mark in Class 3A. Seniors Katie Alto (11.7 ppg) and Lindsey Hildenbrand (11.3) will likely lead the offensive efforts, but the team knows it can’t rely on just a handful of its weapons.

“I think that everyone has really stepped up their game individually. We’ve all been working really hard,” Hofstad said. “We just need to know that we belong there, and we have to believe in ourselves.”

Wade follows with 9.5 ppg, while Hofstad (8.6) and senior Taylor Wade (5.8) will likely round out the starting lineup. They’ll try to combat an Alexandria program headlined by senior forward and U-Mary recruit Ella Grove, plus a hall of fame head coach in Wendy Kohler.

“Our Bemidji team is good enough to win this game,” Schreiber said. “I don’t think that we’re the underdog here. If our girls need to think that way to play better, then that’s what they need to think. But I think we go into this game as an even team with Alexandria.

“We beat some teams that they lost to, they beat some teams we lost to. They’re similar to us in size, they’re similar to us in style. We just need to play Bemidji basketball.”

If the Jacks want to further the similarities with their 2010 counterpart, a section title will surely do the trick.

“Our team chemistry is so good this year that it’s just so fun,” Wade said. “They had a lot of talent and a lot of heart on their (2010) team. That’s what we’re trying to do in our season.”