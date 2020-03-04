The Chicago State University men's basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled conference games this week and its women's team will not host two contests due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City followed suit Wednesday afternoon, announcing it would not play a scheduled game Saturday at Seattle University.

The Seattle area so far is the center of the coronavirus in the United States. Officials in Washington confirmed Wednesday morning that a 10th person in the state had died from the virus, with at least seven of them linked to a nursing home in a Seattle suburb.

"Chicago State athletics views our decision as a reaffirmation of our commitment to the well-being, health and safety of our student athletes," Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles said in the statement.

Late Tuesday, Chicago State said the men's team would not travel to Seattle University or Utah Valley University for its Western Athletic Conference games schedules for Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

In addition, women's team would not host Seattle or Utah Valley on those same days.

UMKC, also in the WAC, could cancel other games. The Kangaroos are 15-15 (7-7) WAC and are scheduled to play at Utah Valley on Thursday.

Chicago State said it also is undecided about attending next week's WAC tournament in Las Vegas and noted a decision would be made later this week. The university also noted it is evaluating travel schedules of its other sports teams.

Chicago State men's basketball team is 0-14 in WAC play and 4-25 overall. The women's team is 1-13 in conference and 1-26 overall.

CNN reported Wednesday morning that the death toll from the coronavirus has reached more than 3,200 people, with the numbers of confirmed cases worldwide at over 92,000.