Minnesota plays Indiana on Wednesday, March 4, in Assembly Hall.
- In Sunday’s loss to Wisconsin, 64 of Minnesota’s 69 points were scored by underclassmen, including 47 by sophomores Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu. For the season, 77.8% of the Gophers’ points have been scored by underclassmen, the fifth-highest percentage among major conference teams.
- The Gophers fell to the Badgers, 71-69, blowing a four-point lead with two minutes remaining. Over the last five games, Minnesota has been outscored 30-9 in the last two minutes of the second half, with five of the Gophers’ nine points coming in a blowout win over Northwestern.
- Daniel Oturu had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the loss at Wisconsin, his third consecutive game with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. Oturu is the first Gopher to have at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three straight games since Dusty Rychart did so in the final game of 1998-99 and the first two games of 1999-00.
- Marcus Carr went 9-for-13 from the field against Wisconsin. It was the Gophers’ first loss in seven games this season when Carr has shot at least 50% from the field.
- The Gophers have lost four straight games in Bloomington with their most recent win coming on Jan. 12, 2012 (77-74). Minnesota has not lost five straight road games against Indiana since a seven-game skid from 1983 to 1989.
- The Hoosiers have lost back-to-back games at Purdue and at Illinois after defeating then-No. 9 Penn State at home on Feb. 23. Indiana is 6-2 at home and 2-8 on the road in conference games this season. The Hoosiers average 12.7 more points in Big Ten home games than conference road games (73.8 - 61.1) while allowing roughly the same amount of points per game in each split (69.6 home, 69.3 road).
- Devonte Green has made 23 three-pointers on 55 attempts (41.8 percent) in eight games since Feb. 1, including three in a February 19 win at Minnesota. He is one of four Big Ten players with 20+ three-pointers over that span. In those same eight games, Green is just 2-for-26 on two-pointers (7.7%).