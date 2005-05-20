THIEF RIVER FALLS -- When the ball finally went through the hoop, both Autumn Holthusen and Red Lake Nation could breathe a sigh of relief.

“I wasn’t making anything at first,” the Red Lake girls basketball senior said. “It was such a relief. It came at me at once. … Everyone wanted it, and it showed.”

After Fosston chopped a 19-point deficit down to one in the Section 8A semifinals on Monday, Holthusen took over with the next eight points in a 35-second span and powered the Warriors to a 73-65 win at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

“She knocked down some big shots,” Red Lake head coach Randy Holthusen said. “They weren't falling in the first half, and at halftime we told her to keep shooting those. And she did. She concentrated real well on them, and she knocked them down.

“I’m proud of her, I’m proud of Gerika (Kingbird), Kelanna (McClain), I’m proud of everybody. They all played very well for us tonight. It was a collective effort for all of us.”

Everyone had their moments for the Warriors (20-9), which lifts them into Friday’s section title game for a chance to defend their 2019 crown.

“It’s crazy,” Autumn Holthusen said. “Not many teams can make it this far, so it feels amazing.”

Second-seeded Red Lake established itself with an aggressive press that suffocated the top-seeded Greyhounds (21-8) in the backcourt. The Warriors snagged steals just as often as Fosston past midcourt in the early goings, which resulted in a 17-6 head start.

“We wanted to see what they would do in our press. At first, we weren’t going to do it, but we just went for it,” coach Holthusen said. “It was effective there in the first half. We created a lot of turnovers off that, turned them into easy buckets.”

The Warriors assumed a game-high 19-point edge at 38-19 late in the first half when Kingbird hit a layup. The difference held firmly at 38-25 by halftime, but in the second half, the Greyhounds snuck closer and closer.

Fosston never overwhelmed Red Lake with an unstoppable run, but defensive rebounds and Warrior turnovers allowed the Greyhounds to continue to chip away.

“Fosston kept coming at us with everything,” coach Holthusen said. “We played really well in the first half, and in the second half, we made some unforced, costly mistakes. We’ve got to take care of the ball a little better, but at the same time, the girls went through adversity. They held off Fosston’s comeback and really played well.”

An extended 27-9 run across halves got the Greyhounds within 47-46 with eight minutes remaining. But Autumn Holthusen came right back with a 3-pointer, scored inside after Emma Kingbird’s steal on the ensuing press, and then knocked down another three for a personal 8-0 run in under a minute.

“We finally got together and found out who we actually were as a team,” Autumn Holthusen said. “There’s 10 of us seniors. Everyone had their own role, and everyone did it. I’m so proud of them.”

Fosston cut back within six in the closing 25 seconds, but Red Lake had all the answers it needed down the finish for the comfortable eight-point victory.

“It’s great for Red Lake, it’s great for the girls, it’s great for the community and it’s great for all these young girls watching these older girls play basketball,” coach Holthusen said. “It’s very inspiring for everybody. These girls deserve it.”

Gerika Kingbird finished with 27 points alongside 19 from Autumn Holthusen and 16 from McClain. Katelyn Vesledahl put up 26 for the Greyhounds.

Red Lake will return to the Ralph in TRF to play Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, the No. 4 seed out of the West subsection, for the Section 8A title at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.





No. 2 Red Lake 73, No. 1 Fosston 65

RL 38 35 -- 73

FHS 25 40 -- 65

RED LAKE (20-9) -- G. Kingbird 27, Holthusen 19, K. McClain 16, Pemberton 9, Pemberton-Kingbird 2.

FOSSTON (21-8) -- Vesledahl 26, Duppong 15, Norland 9, Carlin 7, Manecke 3, Theis 3, Kroening 2.