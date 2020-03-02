MINNEAPOLIS -- The porous defense remains the Achilles’ heel of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. Opponents largely run a layup line throughout games, even after Minnesota completely remade its roster a month ago.

It only seems to have gotten worse with the 2019-20 Timberwolves 2.0 roster.

Over the past eight games — in which they are 1-7 — the Wolves are allowing the third most shots in the restricted area (34.4) and the second-highest field goal percentage on those attempts (69.5).

The team is allowing 118.8 points per 100 possession in that span, tied with Atlanta for the worst number in the NBA.

Some of that has to do with Minnesota’s lack of size. Without Karl-Anthony Towns — a sub-par defender in his own right — the Wolves have no true rim protector.

Another reality is there just aren’t that many good defenders on this team.

But Minnesota continues to cling to the idea that it just hasn’t had enough time to connect and get on the same page. Never mind the fact the Wolves have played nine games since the trade deadline.

Veteran forward James Johnson said he was still making the wrong calls during the Wolves’ 20-point loss Sunday to Dallas. He repeatedly called out “black,” which in Miami meant to flatten off the pick-and-roll coverage. In Minnesota, it means to switch. Wolves coach Ryan Saunders stands near midcourt these days so he can hear the calls his players are shouting out on defense.

“I heard three coverage calls (Sunday) that we don’t have in our package,” Saunders said. “As soon as there was a dead ball, you call that guy over, and right away (it’s), ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s a ‘blue’ here, not a ‘flat’.’ Or, ‘That’s a ‘black’ here, that’s not a ‘switch’.’”

Saunders admits he gets “mad” when he watches the film and sees all of the miscommunication — just as fans probably do when watching games — but the struggles remind him of the team’s preseason, when it looked lost at times while giving up points in droves.

The team then came out to start the regular season and played relatively well defensively.

“You draw back to that a little bit, I guess, to reinforce within yourself and within the staff and within the players that let’s just keep (going),” Saunders said. “Unfortunately we don’t have as much time, but let’s just keep pounding the rock, keep working to get to a point where we feel comfortable with our communication.”

Johnson takes some solace in the fact that, even when he does make the wrong calls on defense, guys like point guard Jarrett Culver will react to what Johnson does and still make the proper play. And Saunders does see occasional progress in that defensive communication. He pointed to the third quarter Sunday, when Minnesota held Dallas to 18 points — albeit while largely playing zone defense — as a positive.

But when is it OK to finally expect Wolves players to figure out the plays and get on the same page with one another? Because it’s hard for fans to hear the same excuses for poor defensive performances time and again.

“I think it’s tough to give a definitive, one week, two weeks, a month, because the bottom line is you wish you had a training camp when you have a new group,” Saunders said. “We’re trying to do a lot of new things on the fly.”