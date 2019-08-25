MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristaps Porzingis scored 38 points, Seth Curry added 27 points, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-91 on Sunday, March 1, at Minneapolis.

Dallas overwhelmed Minnesota with a 35-20 second quarter, then held off any Timberwolves rallies in the second half.

The Mavericks played without All-Star Luka Doncic, who wore a splint on his thumb in a loss Friday at Miami. Doncic injured the thumb on Feb. 26 against San Antonio.

Curry stepped up scoring production out of the Dallas backcourt for a second straight game, following up his 37-point effort at Miami with an 11-of-17 shooting performance against Minnesota.

Curry also knocked down three 3-pointers, supplementing Porzingis' career-high-tying six made 3-pointers. Porzingis matched his scoring season-high and posted a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points and Dorian Finney-Smith grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mavericks.

On the defensive end, Dallas locked down Minnesota to the tune of a 36.4-percent shooting performance. D'Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 16 points and flirted with a triple-double, registering nine rebounds and seven assists.

Russell led four Timberwolves in double figures scoring with Malik Beasley adding 14 points, Juan Hernangomez hitting for 12 points, and Jarrett Culver adding another 12 off the bench.

Minnesota made 13 3-pointers, paced by Beasley's 4-of-9 effort, but the Timberwolves hit just 31 percent as a team. Their shooting woes extended to the free-throw line, where they went a dismal 6-of-15.

Minnesota finished with a slight edge on the glass, 57 rebounds to 56, led by 12 boards apiece from Hernangomez and Naz Reid. Maxi Kleber and Delon Wright each grabbed eight rebounds for Dallas. Hardaway added six.

Sunday's win gave the Mavericks a 2-1 mark in a four-game road swing. They complete the trip with a back-to-back, facing the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.