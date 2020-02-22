BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team will enter into the Section 8-3A Tournament with the No. 2 seed and a championship to defend.

The Lumberjacks, who won the tournament a year ago as its top seed, will host No. 7 seed Little Falls in the first round at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, inside the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji won a 76-41 road matchup against the Flyers on Dec. 10 for its first win of the season. The victory sparked an 18-6 regular season for the Jacks, while Little Falls comes in with a 10-15 record.

Tuesday’s winner will meet either third-seeded Alexandria or sixth-seeded Detroit Lakes in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, with the high seed hosting.

On the other half of the bracket, St. Cloud Apollo held onto the top spot all season and will host eighth-seeded St. Cloud Tech in the first round. No. 4 Sartell-St. Stephen and No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice round out the quarterfinal pairings.

The Section 8-3A championship game will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at a neutral location.