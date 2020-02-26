BURNSVILLE -- For the first time since 2013-14, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team reserved three spots on the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams. Derek Thompson was named to the All-NSIC Second Team, while Ja Morgan and Nick Wagner both earned honorable mention nods with Thursday’s release.

Thompson, a junior forward from Cold Spring, put up 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20. He led BSU and ranked sixth in the Northern Sun with a 51.2 shooting percentage, and he became the second Beaver to reach 1,000 points as a junior in Wednesday’s season finale at Minnesota State.

Thompson is also the program’s first second-team selection since Maxie Rosenbloom in 2013-14, when Brock Lutes and Zach Noreen also both made the first team.

Wagner, a junior guard out of Galesville, Wis., led Bemidji State with 14.7 points on the year. He went 80-for-195 from the 3-point line in his first season with BSU, both of which set new program records.

Morgan, a senior guard from Las Vegas, proved to be one of the best facilitators in program history despite missing 12 games to a broken hand in 2019-20. Morgan finished with 14.4 points per game and 5.6 assists per game this season, the latter of which boosted him to 264 career assists in just 43 games to rank fifth all-time at Bemidji State.

Minnesota Duluth senior Brandon Myer earned NSIC Player of the Year honors, and Northern State sophomore Parker Fox was named Defensive Player of the Year. The Minnesota State duo of Ryland Holt and Kelby Kramer respectively earned Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, and Chris Johnson of Sioux Falls won Coach of the Year.

The Beavers finished 2019-20 with a 14-13 overall record, the program’s first winning season since 2013-14. BSU went 11-11 in NSIC games.