Myer, a sophomore guard out of Hayward, Wis., was named to the All-NSIC Second Team for the first time. Myer started in all of BSU’s 27 games this season for career-high averages of 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals.

Heittola, a center out of Belleville, Wis., was selected to the All-Freshmen Team. She averaged 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds off the bench in 27 games during her rookie campaign, both of which rank second among all freshmen in the Northern Sun.

Minnesota Duluth sophomore Brooke Olson was named NSIC Player of the Year, and her coach, Mandy Pearson, was named Coach of the Year. Augustana senior Hana Beyer earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Upper Iowa’s Jessica Musgrave claimed the Freshman of the Year award.

The Beavers finished the season 9-18 overall and 6-16 within conference play. Both win totals stand as the program’s most since 2012-13.