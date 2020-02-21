PARK RAPIDS -- The area’s boys basketball teams know their path to the state tournament with Wednesday’s release of the Section 8A Tournament seedings and matchups.

Cass Lake-Bena earned the No. 1 seed in the East subsection and will host the winner of No. 8 Goodridge/Grygla and No. 9 Lake of the Woods at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. Clearbrook-Gonvick claimed the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Win-E-Mac at the same time.

On the other half of the subsection, No. 2 Red Lake faces No. 7 Northome/Kelliher in the opener, and No. 3 Blackduck takes on No. 6 Fosston.

The subsection’s second-round games are scheduled for 3:30 and 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. The East subsection championship is set for 7:45 p.m. on Monday, March 9, and the Section 8A title game will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13.

Ada-Borup, Fertile-Beltrami and Badger/Greenbush-Middle River respectively earned the top three seeds in the West subsection.