BEMIDJI -- The NSIC Tournament has arrived at just the right time for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

“We’re playing our best basketball here at the end,” senior guard Erica Gartner said. “The last couple games we’ve proven that. We’re going into this last one with confidence in ourselves and how we’ve been playing.”

The sixth-seeded Beavers open the postseason at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, against third-seeded Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D., with their season on the line. But if last weekend is any indication of its aptitude, BSU says bring it on.

“I don’t think it’s such a Cinderella upset if we happen to win,” head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “… Our confidence level is that we’re not afraid of anyone, but we know what it takes and how we have to play to beat anybody.”

Bemidji State (9-17, 6-16 NSIC) closed the regular season on a high note, even though it didn’t quite end in a sweep. BSU defeated St. Cloud State 65-62 on Friday, then forced triple overtime in an eventual 91-80 loss to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday. The Huskies entered as the No. 6 ranked team in the Central Region while the Bulldogs were No. 2.

“We’ve really grown into our roles the past few games,” junior guard Brooklyn Bachmann said. “(Augustana) has gotten hot, but so have we the past couple of games. We have the same mindset, same mentality going into it as the first time.”

The Beavers played one of their best games of the regular season when the Vikings (16-10, 12-10 NSIC) visited town on Dec. 14. Bemidji State won thoroughly, 74-57, for the program’s first victory over Augie since 2011. But in the rematch, BSU is expecting nothing less than a dogfight from one of the league’s proudest programs.

“We’re expecting a battle, for sure,” Gartner said. “Going into Wednesday, I think every team is going to go in and give it their all. (Augustana) is not going to be any different. … It’s a good matchup. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

As she has much of the season, sophomore guard Trinity Myer will spearhead the team’s efforts with team highs in points (13.7), assists (4.0) and steals (1.7). Freshman center Rachael Heittola has elevated her game late in the season, up to 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game off the bench, the latter being just shy of Bachmann’s team-high 5.8 boards a night. Sophomore forward Claire Wolhowe remains the team’s greatest 3-point threat with a 47.4 shooting clip that stands sixth in the nation.

“Everyone is coming into what they do best,” Bachmann said. “Claire is on fire, Rachael is getting really hot. We have that presence inside, and they’re going to have to handle that. Hopefully our outside shots will fall, and that will be something they can’t mess with.”

After ending a 15-year winless drought in the postseason last winter, the Beavers are going for back-to-back bracket-busters in the first round. And there’s nothing better with so much at stake.

“It’s March Madness in February right now. It’s just the best,” DeVille said. “There’s nothing to hold back for. You just sell out every night, every opportunity you get a chance.”