BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team earned its stripes from the charity stripe on Monday night.

The Lumberjacks pulled out an 81-72 road win at Brainerd behind a 29-for-36 performance from the free-throw line, holding off a late Warrior push to improve to 17-6 on the season.

Quincy Wilson had the busiest day at the line, going 15-for-16 on the game thanks to a 13-for-14 showing in the second half. He worked his way up to a season-high 26 points in the process.

Bemidji led 39-27 at the half, but through a late 7-0 Brainerd run, the lead shrunk down to 65-60 with under six minutes remaining. The Warriors (8-17) even cut it to four at 69-65 with four to go, but Silas Hess answered back with two free throws to help dissolve the threat.

Colten Jensen added another 17 points to the Jacks’ cause, bringing him up to 982 in his career. Gavin Luksik also tallied 13 points and Hess 10.

Griffin Rushin paced Brainerd with 16 points, with Conner Powers contributing 13 and Owen Davis 12.

Bemidji wraps up the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the BHS Gymnasium.





Bemidji 81, Brainerd 72

BEM 39 42 -- 81

BRD 27 45 -- 72

BEMIDJI (17-6) -- Wilson 26, Jensen 17, Luksik 13, S. Hess 10, Snell 6, I. Biehn 5, Arel 4.

BRAINERD (8-17) -- Rushin 16, Powers 13, Davis 12, Lelwica 10, B. Staehling 10, Engholm 7, Macejkovic 2, N. Staehling 2.