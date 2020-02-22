BEMIDJI -- There was no surprise in learning that the Bemidji High School girls basketball team earned the No. 2 seed for the Section 8-3A Tournament, but the Lumberjacks officially learned their first-round opponent on Sunday.

BHS will host No. 7 seed St. Cloud Apollo in its playoff opener, which tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the high school. Bemidji won the lone regular season matchup 74-33 in St. Cloud on Jan. 11.

Thursday’s winner will advance to play either No. 3 Sartell-St. Stephen or No. 6 Sauk Rapids-Rice in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the high seed. The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at a neutral site.

Alexandria earned Section 8-3A’s top seed for the fifth year in a row. The Cardinals will face No. 8 seed Little Falls, while No. 4 Detroit Lakes will host No. 5 St. Cloud Tech in the final first-round matchup.

The Jacks carry a 17-8 record into the postseason and will try for their first section championship since 2010.