BURNSVILLE -- Thanks to a gargantuan weekend, Bemidji State women’s basketball center Rachael Heittola has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s North Division Player of the Week.

Heittola, a freshman out of Belleville, Wis., helped BSU to a weekend split by averaging 27.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. She first set career highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s win over St. Cloud State, and she followed it up with a 32-point, 13-rebound performance in Saturday’s triple-overtime loss to Minnesota Duluth.

Heittola’s 32 points against UMD were the most scored in a game by a Beaver since 2013 and also tied for the ninth-most in single-game program history. She is the first to win the award for Bemidji State since Sydney Arrington did so in November 2016.

Sophomore guard Jenna Borchers of Southwest Minnesota State won the NSIC South Player of the Week award after averaging 19.5 points per game in a sweep over Wayne State and Augustana.

BSU enters the postseason as the North’s No. 6 seed and will face South No. 3 Augustana at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Sioux Falls, S.D.