Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, filed a wrongful death suit Monday, Feb. 24 against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing her husband, 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit seeks general damages, economic damages, punitive damages and more, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters.

Pilot Ara Zobayan also was killed in the crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was shuttling the group from Orange County, where the victims lived, to an airport north of Los Angeles. They were headed to a youth basketball game.

"Defendant Island Express Helicopters' breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs' deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects," the lawsuit read, according to the Times.